2019 Election: Buhari writes Senate, seeks approval for N254b budget
2019 Election: Buhari writes Senate, seeks approval for N254b budget

Image result for 2019 Election: Buhari writes Senate, seeks approval for N254b budgetPresident Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter to the Senate, seeking approval for N254 billion to prosecute the 2019 general election.

In the letter titled ‘Request for virement and supplementary 2018 budget,’ Buhari sought the approval of the sum, which will be drawn from the 2018 and 2019 budgets.

He said it has become necessary to appropriate funds to enable the relevant agencies to commence preparations.

INEC and the security agencies have accordingly recently submitted their requests and these have been subjected to the usual budget evaluation.

Buhari rejects four bills passed by NASS

And the president has rejected four bills recently passed by the National Assembly. The bills are the Corporate Manslaughter Bill, 2018; National Child Protection and Enforcement Agency Bill, 2018; Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund Amendment Bill, 2018; and the Courts and Tribunal Standard Scale of Fines Bill, 2018.

The President’s decision to withhold assent to the bills was contained in separate letters read out by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday.

 

 

