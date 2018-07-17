Home News 2019: Okumbiri community drums support for Dickson, PDP
Image result for 2019: Okumbiri community drums support for Dickson, PDPThe people of Okumbiri in Sagbama Council Area have pledged their support for the Seriake Dickson administration and the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa state. The People say their decision is an expression of gratitude to the Bayelsa Governor for his capacity building projects in Okumbiri .

The People of Okumbiri are jubilant for two reasons: The fun associated with their new yam festival and the impact the Bayelsa State Government has on them through human and capacity building development projects.

A native of Okumbiri and Chairman Petroleum Task Force in Bayelsa, Okosikeme Emmanuel is leading the youth and Elders of the community in support of the Governor Seriake Dickson and the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the 2019 elections.

Okosikeme also donated farming implements to boost small scale farming and small medium Enterprises Development in the area.

