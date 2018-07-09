2019: PDP forms alliance with more than 30 Parties

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, has formed an alliance with more than 30 political parties.

The party has announced the new name as “Coalition of United Political Parties” .

According to PDP, the announcement followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by the leaders of the merging parties aimed at wining the All Progressives Congress, in the forthcoming 2019 election.

The merging parties include, former President Olusegun Obasanjo-backed African Democratic Congress , Social Democratic Party of Nigeria , National Conscience Party , Labour Party, and a host of other newly registered parties.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark, R-APC Chairman, Buba Galadima, and Senator Dino Melaye were some of those who attended the event.

