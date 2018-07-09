Home News 2019: PDP forms alliance with more than 30 Parties
2019: PDP forms alliance with more than 30 Parties
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

2019: PDP forms alliance with more than 30 Parties

0
0
now viewing

2019: PDP forms alliance with more than 30 Parties

now playing

Ekiti Guber Poll: APC distributes free fuel ahead PMB's arrival

now playing

Obasanjo storms PDP rally in Ogun

now playing

Alleged anti-labour practice: NLC pickets MTN offices in Kwara, Kano

now playing

World Cup ref gets life ban for bribery

now playing

South Africa releases Zuma's son on bail after corruption charges

Image result for PDP forms alliance with more than 30 Parties, changes name to CUPPNigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, has formed an alliance with more than 30 political parties.

The party has announced the new name as “Coalition of United Political Parties” .

According to PDP, the announcement followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by the leaders of the merging parties aimed at wining the All Progressives Congress, in the forthcoming 2019 election.

The merging parties include, former President Olusegun Obasanjo-backed African Democratic Congress , Social Democratic Party of Nigeria , National Conscience Party , Labour Party, and a host of other newly registered parties.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark, R-APC Chairman, Buba Galadima, and Senator Dino Melaye were some of those who attended the event.

Related Posts

Ekiti Guber Poll: APC distributes free fuel ahead PMB’s arrival

TVCN 0

Obasanjo storms PDP rally in Ogun

TVCN 0

Alleged anti-labour practice: NLC pickets MTN offices in Kwara, Kano

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies