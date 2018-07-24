33 APC Rep members defect to PDP, four to ADC

A total of 37 members of the House of Representatives have announced their official defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is coming barely 14 hours after 15 APC senators decamped to the PDP.

In the defection letter read by Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House, the lawmakers cited fictionalization and division in the party as their reason for leaving.

The defectors include 33 lawmakers from Kano, Sokoto, Kwara, Kogi and other states, who defected from the APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The four others are from Oyo State who defected from the APC to African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The defection was announced a while ago by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The announcement, however, threw the plenary into commotion with shouts of PDP, APC, Change, Sai Baba, etc, renting the air.

All attempts by the Speaker to restore normalcy to the House has so far proved abortive as members of both parties engage in shouting bouts.

Dogara described the whole commotion as the “beauty of democracy.”

