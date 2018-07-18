Home News 83 miscreants arraigned for assaulting Taraba CP
83 miscreants arraigned for assaulting Taraba CP
Image result for 83 miscreants arraigned for assaulting Taraba CP83 individuals have been arraigned in Taraba State Magistrate Court for injuring the state Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi in an attack.

Speaking to TVC News on the incident, the spokesperson of the command, ASP David Misal said the suspects had earlier attacked innocence citizens with dangerous weapons in Turawada area of the state before being dispelled by the command.

He said they had regrouped on Monday to attack the main market where the police commissioner led his team to confirm the development.

The suspects would be remanded in prison pending when the case would be heard in court.

