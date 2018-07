The kidnappers of a former chairman of Akure North Local Government in Ondo State, Dele Fagoriola have demanded a ransom of N10m (Ten million naira) from his family.

Fagoriola was abducted Saturday afternoon at his Iju farm along Akure-Ikere Road.

A family source confirmed that the kidnappers contacted the family by phone to demand the ransom.

Police spokesperson, Femi Joseph says the command is working round the clock to ensure the former council boss is released.

Share this: Tweet