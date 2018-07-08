Abia PDP declares supports for Senator Abaribe

The PDP in Abia State said it will continue to support Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe’s efforts to give the state credible representation on the floor of the senate.

Party faithful converged on the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport in Owerri to accord Senator Abaribe a rousing welcome on visit to Abia state.

They said his ordeals in the past few weeks including his recent arrest and eventual release by the DSS is a vindication of his stewardship and commitment to the people.

Efficiency, diligence and dedication to duty are virtues of service that will always attract recognition.

Share this: Tweet



