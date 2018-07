The leadership of the African Democratic Congress in Ogun State has hinted that it will soon launch the party’s manifesto which will set out a rescue mission for the state and Nigeria. ADC chairman, Gbolade Osinowo said the party has formed an alliance with the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP as part of plans to unseat the ruling party in the state.

And he says the party is the fastest growing political entity in Nigeria.

Share this: Tweet