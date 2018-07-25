Home Entertainment Afrimma releases 2018 nomination list
Afrimma releases 2018 nomination list
Afrimma releases 2018 nomination list

Afrimma releases 2018 nomination list

The nominee list for the 2018 Africa Muzik and Magazine awards is packed with the biggest stars from all over the continent.

The event which is set to hold in October has regulars like Davido and Wizkid, but their competition this year is tight with music heavyweights from different countries vying for artiste of the year.

Other notable Nigerians on the list include Tiwa Savage, Flavour, Yemi Alade, Chidinma, Tekno, Mr Eazi, Kiss Daniel, and Simi, Timaya, Patoranking, Dj Cuppy.

A new category, ‘Afrimma Achievers Award’, has been added to celebrate the feats of African stars in entertainment and sports.

 

