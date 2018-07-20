Home Football After World Cup poor outing, Iwobi shifts focus to AFCON 2019
Image result for Alex Iwobi shifts focus to AFCON 2019Nigeria and Arsenal striker Alex Iwobi said the Super Eagles will learn from their disappointing 2018 FIFA World Cup showing.

Nigeria failed to reach the knockout stages in Russia as they lost to Argentina and Croatia before beating Iceland 2-0.

However, the 22-year-old reckons the young Super Eagles squad can learn from its 2018 World Cup participation and build for the future.

Up next up for Gernot Rohr’s troops is a 2019 CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles in September.

The West African giants have not qualified for the AFCON tournament since winning the title in 2013.  They started their 2019 campaign with a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to South Africa in June last year.

