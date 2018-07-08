Again, another Nigerian allegedly killed in South Africa

The Nigeria Mission in South Africa on Sunday confirmed the killing of Ozumba Tochukwu-Lawrence by an unknown gunman in the country.

The Nigeria Consulate-General in South Africa said that the incident was said to have occurred at 10 Koppe, Middleburg, Mpumalanga, South Africa, on July 6.

The mission said that Lawrence was shot six times by his assailant and he died before reaching hospital.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, expressed worry over the killing of the Nigerian in South Africa.

Dabiri-Erewa, in a short message sent to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja, described the recent killing as unfortunate.

She said that further enquiry over the Nigeria issue with South Africa should be directed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Before the latest one, there was the assassination of ThankGod Okoro, who was reportedly shot dead in Hamburg, Florida West Rand, Johannesburg, on April 9, 2018, by the South African Police Flying Squad.

There was also the killing of Clement Nwaogu in April, a father of two who was burnt to death by his assailant.

The wanton killings of Nigerians in South Africa had sparked a number of protests there. However, for demanding justice on behalf of their fallen compatriots, 14 of the protesters were taken into custody and branded drug peddlers.

