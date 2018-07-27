Ahmad Kaita wins APC ticket for Katsina North Senatorial by-election

The member representing Kankia – Kusada Federal Constituency, Ahmad Babba Kaita, has won the All Progressives Congress APC Primary Elections for the Katsina Northern Senatorial District by- elections.

He won the Primary Elections with one thousand seven hundred and twenty three votes to beat nine other contestants.

A total of three thousand eight hundred and seventy nine Delegates from the one hundred and twenty eight political wards in twelve local government areas of the Senatorial District.

The Election was said to be free, fair and transparent, and contestants who were not so lucky to win the Primary Elections have been urged to rally round the winner towards winning the Senatorial District for the APC.

