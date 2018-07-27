Home Football Aigbogun quits Enyimba to concentrate of Flying Eagles
Image result for Aigbogun quits Enyimba to concentrate of Flying EaglesCoach Paul Aigbogun has revealed that his decision to leave Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, side, Enyimba was due to his schedule with the national Under-20 team, the Flying Eagles.

Aigbogun pointed out that it was difficult to combine the under 20 job with coaching the NPFL side.

The Coach says he’s left Enyimba to concentrate on the flying Eagles job.

Coach Aigbogun has led Nigeria to qualify for the 2019 African Under-20 Cup of Nations coming in Niger Republic.

The Flying Eagles defeated another West African side, Mauritania 6-1 on aggregate to qualify for the tournament.

