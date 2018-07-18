Home News Air Force, Kaduna’s Barkallahu community clash over land ownership
Air Force, Kaduna’s Barkallahu community clash over land ownership
News
Nigeria
0

Air Force, Kaduna’s Barkallahu community clash over land ownership

0
0
now viewing

Air Force, Kaduna’s Barkallahu community clash over land ownership

now playing

Airforce destroys Boko Haram locations in Borno

now playing

Information management critical to national security - Air Force

now playing

Herders/Farmers clashes: NAF to establish Quick Reaction Wings in Nasarawa

Nigerian-Air-Force - TVC
now playing

Nigerian Airforce denies allegation of Human Rights abuses

now playing

Three killed in fresh invasion of Numan village

Image result for Air Force says ready to reclaim its encroached landThe Nigerian Air force said it is set to reclaim its encroached land in Kaduna state, following Monday’s barricade of the Kaduna-Zaria highway by residents of Barkalahhu community in the state capital.

The said community is one out of several others playing host to the Airforce base in Kaduna.

Tesem Akende reports that residents Barkallahu community, situated along the Kaduna –
Zaria highway on Monday, barricaded the road for hours, leaving passengers stranded. It took the intervention of troops from the one mechanized division of the army to clear the road.

The locals wanted their voices heard, as they accused the Nigerian Airforce of forcefully taking over their land with a perimeter fence.

The locals pointed ata river as the demarcation between them and the Airforce base several decades ago, wondered why the force has chosen to be an unscrupulous partner in the contract it had with their forebears.

But Airforce authorities said they are working by what’s in the books. They countered claims of intimidation and harassment, adding that they’ve been professional all through.

A similar protest over land dispute between the community and the Nigerian Air force took place in 2011. But talks are presently on between the force, the Kaduna state government concerning the said land, and the wish of many is for the issue to be resolved amicably.

 

Related Posts

Airforce destroys Boko Haram locations in Borno

TVCN 0

Information management critical to national security – Air Force

TVCN 0

Herders/Farmers clashes: NAF to establish Quick Reaction Wings in Nasarawa

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies