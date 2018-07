The Nigerian Air Force fighter jets have bombarded Boko Haram terrorists locations in Bulagalaye and Kwakwa in Borno State.

In a video release by the spokesman of the air force, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, the bombardment of July the 15th was as a result of intelligence that the Boko Haram fighters had assembled in the area to launch attacks.

The video shows persons identified as Boko Haram terrorists fleeing in several directions following the attack.

Share this: Tweet