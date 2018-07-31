Aisha Buhari urges states to implement maternal, newborn , child health week

The wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari has once again reiterated that “no woman should die giving birth and no child should lose their life without ever having had a chance to live”, she was speaking in Kogi State where she was represented by Mrs Grace Chamah at the flag-off of the first round of the 2018 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week.

Mrs Buhari said Nigeria is one of the countries with high rates of maternal and child mortality at continental and global levels and It is sad to note that most of these deaths are preventable, she further stated that simple interventions such as increased sensitization about taking ownership of one’s health and utilizing health care services, provision of routine antenatal care services, routine immunizations, deworming of children and Vitamin A supplementation could significantly contribute to reduction of maternal and child mortality.

Mrs Buhari commended the Governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello and his wife, Mrs. Rashida Yahaya Bello for their efforts towards a successful MNCH Week, and called upon states that are yet to implement the MNCH week activities, to do so for the benefit of women and children. speaking further Aisha Buhari called on all relevant partners including the private sector to continue supporting state governments as they work towards improving the health situation in their various states as she noted Government could not do it alone

Earlier the wife of the Kogi state Governor Mrs. Rashidat Bello had called on the mothers in the state to take advantage of the exercise by bringing out their children.

Highlights of the event were presentation of drugs and mama kits donated by Future Assured to nursing and pregnant women, awards were also given to the three best health performing facilities in the state which were won by Ajaokuta, Akpa and Kogi central local governments

The MNCH week is a week-long event conducted bi-annually in all the 36 states and the FCT, with the aim of improving access and utilization of essential maternal and child health care services, which ultimately is expected to contribute to reduction in maternal and child mortality.

