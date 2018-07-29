Home News Al-Makura distributes relief materials to 18 Tiv communities
Al-Makura distributes relief materials to 18 Tiv communities
Al-Makura distributes relief materials to 18 Tiv communities

Al-Makura distributes relief materials to 18 Tiv communities

Bassa vs Ebira: Al-Makura wants elites to end age-long feud

BREAKING: Ekiti APC governorship primary suspended indefinitely

Al-Makura promises to complete Ekiti APC Guber Primaries before midnight

Al-Makura donates N5m to CAN in Nasarawa to curb power failure

Gov. Al-Makura pledges support for people living with Down's Syndrome

Image result for Al-Makura distributes relief materials to 18 Tiv communitiesThe Nasarawa State Government has distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to 18 Tiv communities following the displacement of some Tiv inhabitants in the wake of the Farmers/herdsmen crises in January 2018.

Governor Tanko Al-Makura, while distributing the material in Lafia, the capital of the state, said the gesture was a collaborative effort with the Federal Government.

TVC News Correspondent, Godwin Agwam reports that since January 2018, Tiv people in the Southern part of Nasarawa State have been displaced as a result of the Farmer/Herdsmen clashes in neighbouring Benue State.

This prompted Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and governor Tanko Al-makura to visit the affected communities and assure them of government’s intervention.

The promise was fulfilled when the state government assembled Tiv stakeholders to hand-over the relief materials to the affected18 communities. The Government also made N500,000 cash donation to each of them.

The representative of the Tiv community assured that the relief materials would be distributed evenly.

The beneficiaries are from 18 Tiv communities in the five local government areas of the southern zone of the state.

