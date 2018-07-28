Alimosho federal Constituency endorses Senator Adeola for reelection

The All Progressives Congress , APC of Alimosho federal constituency in Nigeria in the Lagos west senatorial district has adopted and endorsed Senator Solomon Adeola also known as Yayi.

The endorsement came during the constituency meeting of the federal constituency consisting of one local government and 5 local council development areas.

Senator Adeola while addressing the mammoth crowd of APC faithful, promised to continue his effective representation adding that as their senator, he will never defect to another party or betrayed the leaders of the party as some did in recent times.

The senator was there after endorsed with the raising of his hands by Alhaji Enilolobo and Honourable Bisi Yusuf.

