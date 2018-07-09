Alleged anti-labour practice: NLC pickets MTN offices in Kwara, Kano

The MTN offices in Ilorin, Kwara state have been closed down by the Nigeria Labour Congress over alleged violation of basic Nigerian labour laws by its management.One of the national officer of the labour movement in Nigeria, Issa Aremu disclosed that MTN does not allow its workers to belong to unions, denies them minimum wage and also sacks them at will and without just cause.

He said the picketing exercise which will last for three days is nation-wide and that labour will restragetise if the telecoms company refused to take heed.

He also called on the ministry of labour and employment to roll out sanctions against private companies that violate labour laws.

Labour members converge on MTN headquarter Office in Kano

Similarly, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Kano State also converged on the MTN Headquarters to express dissatisfaction over the company’s move to discourage their staff’s right to unionism.

They stormed the MTN Office carrying placards and singing songs against the company’s attitude towards its workers. They also leveled accusations of casualization and exploitation of its workers.

MTN Office Manager in Kano, Abdulhamid Hassan responded, saying the company workers now have the right to join unions while other grievances would be addressed.

