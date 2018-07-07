Home Football Amaju Pinnick appointed as CAF 1st Vice president
Image result for Amaju Pinnick appointed as CAF 1st Vice presidentNigeria Football federation(NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick has been appointed the new CAF 1st Vice President this follows the resignation of Kwesi Nyantakyi after the prevailing situation in Ghana.

In a communique from CAF, Pinnick was appointed after CAF President Dr.Ahmad consulted the members of the emergency committee.

After consulting with members of the emergency committee the CAF President have appointed Amaju Pinnick as CAF 1st Vice President”.

The decision is immediately applicable, in accordance with article 27 para 2 of the statutes, which will be ratified by the executive committee in their session scheduled for 27 and 28 September 2018” the statement read in part.

Pinnick also doubles up as a CAF Executive committee member and President of the Africa Cup Of Nations  (AFCON) organizing committee.

