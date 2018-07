Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has congratulated former Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith on his confirmation as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna, the Governor described the confirmation as a step in the right direction.

He added that Smith would bring his wealth of experience to bear in reforming the Nigeria Police to be more effective, efficient and performance driven.

