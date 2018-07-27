Home Health Anambra NDLEA to tackle drug abuse among youths
Anambra NDLEA to tackle drug abuse among youths
Health
News
Nigeria
0

Anambra NDLEA to tackle drug abuse among youths

0
0
now viewing

Anambra NDLEA to tackle drug abuse among youths

now playing

NDLEA vows to sustain fight against illicit drugs

now playing

Drug abuse: African Pharmacists brainstorm for solutions

now playing

Masari advocates stiffer penalty for drug offenders

Drug-Abuse-TVCNews
now playing

Emir of Gusau charges Nigerian youths to shun drugs

Women-drug-addiction-TVCNews
now playing

University Don calls for mass mobilization against drug misuse

Image result for Anambra NDLEA to tackle Drug abuse among youthsThe National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Anambra state chapter,  said it has instituted a frontal attack to tackle the issue of drug abuse in the state.

The agency expressed regret over the rising spate of illicit drug abuse among the youths.

The Anambra state commandant of NDLEA, SuleMomodu made this public while on advocacy visit to the Secretary to Anambra state government, Professor Solomon Chukwulobelum, to drum up support on the work of the state Drug Control Committee.

Momodu solicited inter-ministerial support of the state executive council and traditional institutions to observe actions youths found with illegal drugs.

 

Related Posts

NDLEA vows to sustain fight against illicit drugs

TVCN 0

Drug abuse: African Pharmacists brainstorm for solutions

TVCN 0

Masari advocates stiffer penalty for drug offenders

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies