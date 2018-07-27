Anambra NDLEA to tackle drug abuse among youths

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Anambra state chapter, said it has instituted a frontal attack to tackle the issue of drug abuse in the state.

The agency expressed regret over the rising spate of illicit drug abuse among the youths.

The Anambra state commandant of NDLEA, SuleMomodu made this public while on advocacy visit to the Secretary to Anambra state government, Professor Solomon Chukwulobelum, to drum up support on the work of the state Drug Control Committee.

Momodu solicited inter-ministerial support of the state executive council and traditional institutions to observe actions youths found with illegal drugs.

