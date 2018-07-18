Anambra residents fault INEC over Ekiti governorship poll

Some residents of Anambra state have scored the Independent National Electoral Commission below average on the just concluded Ekiti Governorship election.

They criticized that the commission failed in its responsibility as an electoral umpire to deliver free, fair and credible election to the people of Ekiti state.

The residents called on Nigerians to collectively condemn what they described as charade being carried out by INEC.

The people said the country should not be allowed to revert to its past, while expressing confidence that the results will be upturned by the courts.

