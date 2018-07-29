Angry community members attack Police Station in Zamfara

Angry Community members in Zurmi local government areas of Zamfara state have attacked a police station ,burnt down facilities.

The incident occurred when the sister security agency apprehended a suspected bandits and hand over to the police for further investigation.

According to a report from the community ,the said suspect was released by the police and immediately the news broke out all over the town which makes the villagers to launch an attack on the station.

As at the time of this report, TVC News tried to get more confirmation from the state police public Relations Officer CSP Muhammad Shehu but it proved abortive.

