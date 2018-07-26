APC beyond a party that exists mainly for elections – Oshiomhole

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress party, Adams Oshiomole said the APC is beyond a party that exists mainly for elections. He made this comment at a meeting with the APC caucus of the house of representatives at the party’s headquarters in abuja, where members relayed their concerns over the defections recently witnessed in the national assembly.

Habidah Lawal reports that the stakes in the high-wired politics that will define the shape, content

and texture of the 2019 general elections has begun. So far 13 senators and 37 house of representatives members of the APC have defected from the party.

The APC caucus in the house of representatives reaffirmed it’s loyalty to the party, although they say the party has not done well enough in bringing it’s members close. The need to develop party ideology that will guide it’s members was also emphasised.

