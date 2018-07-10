APC Remains United Under President Buhari – National Publicity Secretary

The National Publicity Secretary of the All progressive Congress, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has affirmed that the party continues to remain one indivisible entity under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“On Monday July 9, 2018, a group of individuals under the so-called ‘Reformed All Progressives Congress’ platform purportedly joined a coalition of opposition political parties ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“We respect the right of everyone to join any association or group. However, we wish to reiterate that the so-called R-APC is not a faction of our Party. Our Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains united under the leadership of our President, H.E. Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is also noteworthy that some political parties that have been named as signatories to the MoU have disassociated themselves from the publicised deal.

“We once again reiterate the commitment of our Party to address real grievances of our genuine members. We call on them to take advantage of this opportunity while the windows for reconciliation are still open.

“We are confident that no level of gang-up can make our government under President Buhari to waiver in its promises to Nigerians to rid our country of corruption and improve the quality of lives for our people”.

