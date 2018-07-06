APC says no faction in party, threatens legal action against R-APC

The All Progressives Congress said there is no faction in the party and has declared the action by the r-APC as mischievous and ill-advised.

Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party is currently reviewing the action of the so-called faction to determine if any aspect of its constitution has been breached.

Abdullahi said the true membership status of individuals within the party is also being investigated and it will not hesitate to take lawful actions.

He said the r-APC resorted to causing confusion within the party since its original plan to disrupt the APC national convention failed.

Ignore R-APC, says Kwara factional chair

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress has been advised to ignore members of the aggrieved Reformed APC because they had long decided to dump the party.

Factional chairman of the APC in Kwara State Bashir Bolarinwa, gave the advice at a press conference in Ilorin.

He accused the aggrieved members of aiming to show that the APC is not marketable in the eyes of Nigerians, as they did with the Peoples Democratic Party.

Kaduna R-APC inaugurates EXCOs

The Reformed All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State has inaugurated its executive committee.

Briefing newsmen after the inauguration ceremony, the new chairman said they will proceed to inaugurate party leaders at ward level across the state.

The Reformed APC said it is out to salvage the nation from the brink of collapse.

The party officials noted that they are in transition, and will be collaborating with like minds on the way forward.

Oshiomhole meets Reps APC Caucus

In continuation of his reconciliatory efforts, National Chairman of Nigeria’s ruling party, Adams Oshiomhole, has met with the All Progressives Congress caucus in the House of Representatives.

In his remarks, Oshiomhole acknowledged the rift within the rank and file of the governing party and appeals to aggrieved party members not to quit.

On his part, Speaker Yakubu Dogara said equity and justice are central to silencing voices of dissent and opposition against the party.

