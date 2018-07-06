Home News APC says no faction in party, threatens legal action against R-APC
APC says no faction in party, threatens legal action against R-APC
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

APC says no faction in party, threatens legal action against R-APC

0
0
now viewing

APC says no faction in party, threatens legal action against R-APC

now playing

Reps to probe Police officers' protest, renew call for IGP's sack

now playing

UK demands Russia's explanation over nerve attack

now playing

Court cancels Imo APC ward congress

who-logo1-tvcnews
now playing

Nigeria will be free of Polio in August – WHO

now playing

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agrees $88m shock Juventus Move

Image result for APC ConventionThe All Progressives Congress said there is no faction in the party and has declared the action by the r-APC as mischievous and ill-advised.

Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party is currently reviewing the action of the so-called faction to determine if any aspect of its constitution has been breached.

Abdullahi said the true membership status of individuals within the party is also being investigated and it will not hesitate to take lawful actions.

He said the r-APC resorted to causing confusion within the party since its original plan to disrupt the APC national convention failed.

Ignore R-APC, says Kwara factional chair

Image result for R-APC membersThe national leadership of the All Progressives Congress has been advised to ignore members of the aggrieved Reformed APC because they had long decided to dump the party.

Factional chairman of the APC in Kwara State Bashir Bolarinwa, gave the advice at a press conference in Ilorin.

He accused the aggrieved members of aiming to show that the APC is not marketable in the eyes of Nigerians, as they did with the Peoples Democratic Party.

Kaduna R-APC inaugurates EXCOs

The Reformed All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State has inaugurated its executive committee.

Briefing newsmen after the inauguration ceremony, the new chairman said they will proceed to inaugurate party leaders at ward level across the state.

The Reformed APC said it is out to salvage the nation from the brink of collapse.

The party officials noted that they are in transition, and will be collaborating with like minds on the way forward.

Oshiomhole meets Reps APC Caucus

In continuation of his reconciliatory efforts, National Chairman of Nigeria’s ruling party, Adams Oshiomhole, has met with the All Progressives Congress caucus in the House of Representatives.

Image result for Oshiomhole meets APC Reps caucus

In his remarks, Oshiomhole acknowledged the rift within the rank and file of the governing party and appeals to aggrieved party members not to quit.

On his part, Speaker Yakubu Dogara said equity and justice are central to silencing voices of dissent and opposition against the party.

Related Posts

Reps to probe Police officers’ protest, renew call for IGP’s sack

TVCN 0

UK demands Russia’s explanation over nerve attack

TVCN 0

Court cancels Imo APC ward congress

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies