APC shifts Osun state governorship primaries to July 20

The All Progressives Congress primary for the Osun state governorship election will now hold on Friday July 20th.

Chairman of the APC in the state, Gboyega Famoodun says the postponement of the exercise from Thursday to Friday was due to unforeseen developments.

A meeting between the Primary Election Committee chaired by the Governor of Zamfara State and stakeholders of the party will take place today.

Seventeen aspirants have been cleared by the national leadership of the party to participate in the governorship primary.

