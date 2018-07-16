Home News Army denies attack in Bama, says no Soldiers missing
Army denies attack in Bama, says no Soldiers missing
Army denies attack in Bama, says no Soldiers missing

Image result for Army denies attack in Bama, says no Soldiers missingThe Nigerian Army has dismissed reports of missing soldiers and military vehicles after a Boko Haram attack on troops at Boboshe Village in Bama Local Government Area, Borno State.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu also dismissed claims that eight military trucks were carted away by the insurgents.

The military spokesperson described the reports as untrue and misleading.

But the Army reveals that there was an attempted attack on troops at two communities in Bama area of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists as a result of difficult terrain where their vehicles bugged down.

The terrorists also attempted to cart away troops operational vehicles, but were successfully repelled by the gallant troops with the support of the Nigerian Air Force.

About 22 members of Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Unfortunately, one officer and a soldier sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at the military medical facility.

