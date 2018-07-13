Home News At last, Shehu Sani, Hunkuyi, others dump APC
At last, Shehu Sani, Hunkuyi, others dump APC
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

At last, Shehu Sani, Hunkuyi, others dump APC

0
0
now viewing

At last, Shehu Sani, Hunkuyi, others dump APC

now playing

#EkitiVotes: INEC to transmit election results electronically

now playing

Buhari inaugurates light rail in Abuja

now playing

#EkitiVotes: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials

now playing

Suspected herdsmen raze Dagiyo Village, kill locals

now playing

#EkitiVotes: Enought Is Enough, TVC News host debate

Image result for Shehu Sani, Hunkuyi, others dump APCThe AKIDA and Restoration factions of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna state have dumped the party.

The groups had in their stock Senators Shehu Sani and SulaimanHunkuyi, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed and Tijani Ramalan among others.

Citing abuse, marginalization and lack of internal democracy as reasons for their departure, they said they are already in talks with political platforms that share their values to collaborate with.

They tasked their members to withdraw their membership from the APC, assuring them that all hope is not lost.

Related Posts

#EkitiVotes: INEC to transmit election results electronically

TVCN 0

Buhari inaugurates light rail in Abuja

TVCN 0

#EkitiVotes: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies