At last, Shehu Sani, Hunkuyi, others dump APC

The AKIDA and Restoration factions of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna state have dumped the party.

The groups had in their stock Senators Shehu Sani and SulaimanHunkuyi, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed and Tijani Ramalan among others.

Citing abuse, marginalization and lack of internal democracy as reasons for their departure, they said they are already in talks with political platforms that share their values to collaborate with.

They tasked their members to withdraw their membership from the APC, assuring them that all hope is not lost.

