Atan residents commend army for fixing Owode road

Residents of Atan Ota and its environs have commended the intervention of the men of the 192 Battalion of the Nigerian Army on Atan Owode road.

The army led by Commanding Officer Victor Oche in commemoration of the 2018 Army Day celebration, filled the bad portions of the road with granite and sand.

Residents say the good gesture challenges them to work for themselves instead of waiting for government intervention.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sympathy with victims of gas explosion in Kaduna.

