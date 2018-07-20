Australia-Nigeria relations: Australia to host 2018 Africa Down Under Conference

Australia will be hosting the next Africa Down Under Conference (ADU) which was introduced to raise awareness of Australia’s interests in African mining and energy.

The conference, organized by the Australias Paydirt will take place from 29th August to 31st August 2018 at the Pan Pacific Perth in Perth, Australia.

The conference is created to raise awareness of Australia’s interests in African mining and energy and will feature in-depth discussions involving experts in the fields of security on the continent, infrastructure, and project financing; and provide a vibrant, inclusive forum for discussion, networking and doing deals, while raising awareness of the resources opportunities on offer throughout Africa.

While discussing the conference at the TVC studio, the Australia High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Lehman said the Africa Down Under Conference (ADU) forms the central pillar of “Africa Week” which will begin in August.

“It will be a full week of satellite events on research, education, infrastructure, sustainable development, capacity building, energy, movies and the arts”, he said.

With Nigeria looking to diversify its economy into the non oil sector, Australia could become a very important partner. Australia also plays important roles in terms of assisting to build infrastructure in the northeast and scholarships to Nigeria.

Since the 1960’s, both Nigeria and Australia have maintained a mutually beneficial relations in terms of trade and other economic activities.

