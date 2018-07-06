AYEEN 2018: Young entrepreneurs converge on Lagos for screening

Thousands of Young Entrepreneurs converged on Lagos to participate in the screening process for the 4th edition of the Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs Empowerment Nigeria.

Innovative entrepreneurship ideas are being pitched for partnership, investment and supports.

TVC News Ola Awakan reports that young entrepreneurs across the country are expected to converge here for 8-days to defend their entrepreneurship ideas with the hope of getting investors to finance their businesses through grants, loans or partnership.

Israel Ajiboye, Abosede Oladunjoye are budding entrepreneurs from Abuja and Okechukwu Ilona from Anambra State are some of the many who see the platform as a lifetime opportunity.

It is the 4th edition of the Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs Empowerment Nigeria AYEEN.

Its President, Summy Francis said the second phase of the screening involves proper presentation and defence of ideas by the young entrepreneurs.

More than one thousand young entrepreneurs are expected to get support and mentorship for their businesses at the end of the project.

Share this: Tweet



