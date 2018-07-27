Bakare quits as BSO Coordinator in Kwara

The Coordinator of the Kwara State Chapter of Buhari Support Organisation, Mashood Bakare has formally resigned his appointment. Bakare who is a second timer at the State House of Assembly, announced his resignation while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

The former State Coordinator of Buhari Support Group said his decision was based on the fact that Buhari has failed to unify the country.

He pointed out that he had already tendered his resignation letter, to the group, informing it of his decision to relinquish his position.

