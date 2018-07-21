Barcelona table third bid for Chelsea winger, Willian

Barcelona have launched a third bid to sign Chelsea winger Willian which is in excess of £55m.

Barcelona tabled a second offer believed to be worth up to £53m for the Brazil international last week, with talks still ongoing between the two clubs and representatives of the player.

Premier League rivals Manchester United were interested in a deal for the winger back in May, with the player himself wanting to leave the club during the tenure of former head coach Antonio Conte, who has since been replaced by Maurizo Sarri.

He scored Chelsea’s only goal in their Champions League last-16 tie against Barcelona last season.

Willian has scored 44 goals in 236 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club from Russian side Anzhi in 2013.

Everton are close to signing Watford’s Brazilian forward Richarlison in a deal that could eventually be worth £50m.

He signed a five-year deal with the Hornets in August 2017, arriving from Fluminense for £11.5m after starring in the Under-20 World Cup.

