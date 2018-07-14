Home Football Belgium victorious over England In 3rd place match
Belgium victorious over England In 3rd place match
Football
Sports
0

Belgium victorious over England In 3rd place match

0
0
now viewing

Belgium victorious over England In 3rd place match

now playing

Buhari departs for the Hague

now playing

IMF urges Nigerian Gov't to make policies that would stimulate growth

now playing

2019: Bindow orders removal of Dankwambo's presidential campaign billboard

now playing

#EkitiVotes2018: At last, PDP candidate, Eleka casts his ballot

now playing

#EkitiVotes2018: Fayemi casts his vote, addresses the press

Belgium scored in either half through Meunier and Eden Harzard to give Belgium a two-goal victory against England in the Third Place Match at the Russia FIFA 2018 World Cup on Saturday.

Belgium made a flying start to the game in the fourth minute after England left too much room for Nacer Chadli on the left side. Chadli whipped a low cross into the middle where Thomas Meunier poked home.

After the first half ended 1-0, England came out better in the second dominating game but failing to put their chances away.

In the 82nd minute, Belgium punished them when superb build-up play from Belgium was finished with Kevin De Bruyne playing a perfectly-weighted pass through to Eden Hazard, who surged into the box and drills into the bottom left-hand corner.

The final will hold tomorrow at the same venue between France and Croatia.

 

Related Posts

Buhari departs for the Hague

TVCN 0

IMF urges Nigerian Gov’t to make policies that would stimulate growth

TVCN 0

2019: Bindow orders removal of Dankwambo’s presidential campaign billboard

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies