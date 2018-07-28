Home News Benue lawmakers scale fence, suspend ex-speaker Ikyange
Benue lawmakers scale fence, suspend ex-speaker Ikyange
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Benue lawmakers scale fence, suspend ex-speaker Ikyange

0
0
now viewing

Benue lawmakers scale fence, suspend ex-speaker Ikyange

now playing

Okorocha places N20m bounty on killers of APC LG chairman

now playing

#OffaRobbery: Court puts IGP on notice over detention of Gov. Ahmed's PA

now playing

Gunmen kill newly elected APC LG chairman in Imo

now playing

Dino resurfaces, says he spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized

now playing

Two killed, 7 injured as Boko Haram attacks Borno community

Image result for Benue Assembly members scale fence, suspend ex-speaker IkyangeThe Benue State House of Assembly put up its own dramatic display on Friday as some lawmakers were seen jumping the high perimeter fence surrounding the Assembly complex.

Supporters of the impeached speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange, and his successor Titus Ubah,forced their ways into the assembly complex jumping its high walls.

Some lawmakers later shifted their parliamentary session to the old Banquet Hall of the Government House, where they decided to suspend the impeached Speaker.

Both the impeached speaker, and his successor, were at the premises, laying claim to the speakership.

Both groups were prevented from gaining entrance into the main lobby of the Assembly complex to hold their session.

Related Posts

Okorocha places N20m bounty on killers of APC LG chairman

TVCN 0

#OffaRobbery: Court puts IGP on notice over detention of Gov. Ahmed’s PA

TVCN 0

Gunmen kill newly elected APC LG chairman in Imo

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies