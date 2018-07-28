Benue lawmakers scale fence, suspend ex-speaker Ikyange

The Benue State House of Assembly put up its own dramatic display on Friday as some lawmakers were seen jumping the high perimeter fence surrounding the Assembly complex.

Supporters of the impeached speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange, and his successor Titus Ubah,forced their ways into the assembly complex jumping its high walls.

Some lawmakers later shifted their parliamentary session to the old Banquet Hall of the Government House, where they decided to suspend the impeached Speaker.

Both the impeached speaker, and his successor, were at the premises, laying claim to the speakership.

Both groups were prevented from gaining entrance into the main lobby of the Assembly complex to hold their session.

