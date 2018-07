The Nigerian Army again suffered casualties in its fight against Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe State

Army Spokesman, Texas Chukwu, who confirmed the latest incident did not state the number of soldiers killed during an ambush.

But he claims several Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized during the encounter along Sasawa Road in Babangida Local Government Area on saturday.

He says the situation is now under control and additional troops have been drafted to the area.

