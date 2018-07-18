Breaking: Ex-CJN, Katsina-Alu, dies at 76

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu, is dead, the current CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, confirmed it on Wednesday.

He died at the age of 76.

Born on August 28, 1941, Katsina-Alu served as CJN from December 30, 2009 to August 28, 2011.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the CJN on Media, Awassam Bassey, the death of the former numero uno of the Nigerian judiciary was confirmed while Justice Onnoghen was in Canada.

The statement read, “A few of our colleagues have called this morning (from about 3:30am Montreal Canadian time) to seek confirmation of the death of former Chief Justice Katsina-Alu.

“I can confirm that the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Mrs. Hadizatu Mustapha, sent me a WhatsApp message to that effect about an hour ago confirming the death of the former CJN.

“I have just called the Chief Registrar to confirm that this is indeed the situation. That the Personal Assistant of the former CJN called her at 3.00pm Nigerian time to inform her of the demise.

“However, it’s 3:30am here in Montreal, Canada, where His Lordship the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Mr. Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, and other Justices of the Supreme Court and Chief Judges of some states, are attending a conference organised by the International Society for the Reform of Criminal Law, and I haven’t yet contacted the Hon. CJN for his reaction.

“I hope to do that as soon as he wakes up and get his reaction,” the statement said.

