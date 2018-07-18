Home News Breaking: Ex-CJN, Katsina-Alu, dies at 76
Breaking: Ex-CJN, Katsina-Alu, dies at 76
News
Nigeria
0

Breaking: Ex-CJN, Katsina-Alu, dies at 76

0
0
now viewing

Breaking: Ex-CJN, Katsina-Alu, dies at 76

now playing

Video: 48 people killed, 500 houses destroyed in Katsina flood

now playing

Suspected armed herdsmen kill six Yanda traders in Taraba

now playing

2019 Election: Buhari writes Senate, seeks approval for N254b budget

now playing

Buhari demands ICC support against illicit financial flows

now playing

Dasuki to be set free after meeting bail conditions

Image result for Katsina AluA former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu, is dead, the current CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, confirmed it on Wednesday.

He died at the age of 76.

Born on August 28, 1941, Katsina-Alu served as CJN from December 30, 2009 to August 28, 2011.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the CJN on Media,  Awassam Bassey, the death of the former numero uno of the Nigerian judiciary was confirmed while Justice Onnoghen was in Canada.

The statement read, “A few of our colleagues have called this morning (from about 3:30am Montreal Canadian time) to seek confirmation of the death of former Chief Justice Katsina-Alu.

“I can confirm that the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Mrs. Hadizatu Mustapha, sent me a WhatsApp message to that effect about an hour ago confirming the death of the former CJN.

“I have just called the Chief Registrar to confirm that this is indeed the situation. That the Personal Assistant of the former CJN called her at 3.00pm Nigerian time to inform her of the demise.

“However, it’s 3:30am here in Montreal, Canada, where His Lordship the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Mr. Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, and other Justices of the Supreme Court and Chief Judges of some states, are attending a conference organised by the International Society for the Reform of Criminal Law, and I haven’t yet contacted the Hon. CJN for his reaction.

“I hope to do that as soon as he wakes up and get his reaction,” the statement said.

 

 

 

Related Posts

Video: 48 people killed, 500 houses destroyed in Katsina flood

TVCN 0

Suspected armed herdsmen kill six Yanda traders in Taraba

TVCN 0

2019 Election: Buhari writes Senate, seeks approval for N254b budget

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies