BREAKING: Senator Adeleke emerges Osun PDP Gov Candidate
BREAKING: Senator Adeleke emerges Osun PDP Gov Candidate

Senator Ademola Adeleke has emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the September 22 governorship election in Osun state.

Adeleke polled a total of 1,569 votes to defeat his closest rival, Akin Ogunbiyi who polled 1,562 votes.

Declaring the result, Chairman of the Committee, governor Seriake Dickson, said Adeleke satisfied the requirement  of the election and scored the highest number of votes.

The aspirants are Ademola Adeleke, Akin Ogunbiyi, Fatai Akinbade and Nathaniel Oke.

Chairman of the electoral panel is Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, supported by former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, former Minister of Water Resources, Sarah Ochepe.

Seven aspirants withdrew from the race before the exercise commenced.

 

