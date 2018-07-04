Home News Tambuwal dissolves Sokoto state executive council..
The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has dissolved the Sokoto State Executive Council with immediate effect

The dissolution is aimed at restructuring and restrategizing the cabinet for optimum efficiency and service delivery to the good people of Sokoto State.

This is contained in a statement signed by DG media and public affairs to the Governor Mallam Abubakar Shekara.

While thanking members of the Council for the dedication, sacrifice and loyalty to the administration, the Governor expressed appreciation to the people for cooperating with and supporting the outgoing members of the Council towards achieving the success recorded.

According to the statements,the Commissioners would hand over the affairs of their respective Ministries to the Permanent Secretaries.

Governor Tambuwal ,wishes the outgoing Executive Council members success in their future endeavors.

