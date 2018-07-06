Buhari declares emergency on corruption, signs executive order

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared a national emergency on corruption after signing an executive order depriving alleged criminals of the proceeds of their illicit activities.

He noted that funds involved in the ongoing prosecution of high profile related cases was well over the 500 billion naira slated in the 2018 budget for the Social investment Programme.

In his remarks, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, disclosed that the proceeds of corruption had been used to undermine the economy and heighten insecurity in the country.

