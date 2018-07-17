Buhari demands ICC support against illicit financial flows

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the states parties to support International Criminal Court with jurisdiction over serious cases of corruption and illicit financial flows by state actors.

Buhari in his keynote address at the Solemn Hearing to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Rome Statute of the ICC, at The Hague urged all states not to politicise the decisions of the court but to always bear in mind the rationale for its establishment in the first place.

He also promised to do everything possible to ensure that the 2019 general elections are free, fair and peaceful.

The Nigerian leader is the only President invited to grace the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the ICC Rome Statute.

Share this: Tweet



