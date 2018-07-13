Buhari inaugurates light rail in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that the commissioning of a modern rail service,will bring about a boost to the FCT economy and greatly enhance social life. He made the comments on Thursday while commissioning the first phase of the Abuja Light rail

Correspondent Tai Amodu reports that the completion of the first phase is the fulfillment of a project initiated by Nasir El-rufai in 2007 when he was FCT Minister but it is a project that has been actively pursued by the present FCT Minister since he resumed office.

The gesture earned him a commendation from President Muhammadu Buhari who believes this accomplishment clearly demonstrates his administration’s commitment to addressing critical infrastructural projects while keeping with the ideals of the Change Agenda.

On his part the Fct Minister expresses thanks to the China EXIM Bank, and construction firms that have brought the project to fruition in record time. He is not also unmindful of the support given by communities through which the rail lines run.

The FCT has also engaged the CCECC in an operate and maintain contract which will run for three years, in order to train Nigerians to take over fully, the operation and handling of the rail project

The just concluded first phase of the Abuja Light rail runs from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport into the Central Business District of the Capital City and coaches are already on ground to provide skeletal services while more coaches arrive for full operations.

