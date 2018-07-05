Home News Buhari meets with APC governors
News
Nigeria
Politics
President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with governors of the All Progressives Congress.

Among those in attendance are Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi.

The meeting holding inside the president’s office at the presidential villa, Abuja, comes hours after aggrieved members of the ruling party floated R-APC, a new faction.

Buba Galadima, chairman of the R-APC, accused the Buhari administration of being worse than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.

