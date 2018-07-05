Buhari meets with APC governors

President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with governors of the All Progressives Congress.

Among those in attendance are Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi.

The meeting holding inside the president’s office at the presidential villa, Abuja, comes hours after aggrieved members of the ruling party floated R-APC, a new faction.

Buba Galadima, chairman of the R-APC, accused the Buhari administration of being worse than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.

Share this: Tweet



