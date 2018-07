Senate President Bukola Saraki has met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and some governors also attended the meeting.

The reason for for the meeting is unclear but many say it could be about the supplementary budget Buhari sent to the national assembly on Wednesday.

Saraki had earlier met with top PDP leaders and many believe he could be on his way out of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

