Home News Buhari Support Group to start massive campaign in South East
Buhari Support Group to start massive campaign in South East
News
Politics
0

Buhari Support Group to start massive campaign in South East

0
0
now viewing

Buhari Support Group to start massive campaign in South East

now playing

Benue governor, Ortom hints at quitting APC

now playing

2019: US Consulate organises workshop for journalists in Osogbo

now playing

Kwara South re-strategises ahead of 2019 elections

now playing

BSG calls on Nigerians to give Buhari more time

now playing

Senate, Reps agree on adjusted sequence of elections

Image result for Buhari Support Group to start massive campaign in South EastThe Buhari Support Group, BSO, said high powered meetings are being held to galvanise support in the southeast towards President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

Coordinator of the southeast caucus of the group, Senator Hope Uzodinma, disclosed this in Abuja.

Uzodinma said sub committees have been set up to kick start a massive campaign for the president.

Other members are optimistic that the growing popularity of the All Progressives Congress will enable Buhari get a lot of votes from the zone.

 

 

Related Posts

Benue governor, Ortom hints at quitting APC

TVCN 1

2019: US Consulate organises workshop for journalists in Osogbo

TVCN 0

Kwara South re-strategises ahead of 2019 elections

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies