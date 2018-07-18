Buhari Support Group to start massive campaign in South East

The Buhari Support Group, BSO, said high powered meetings are being held to galvanise support in the southeast towards President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

Coordinator of the southeast caucus of the group, Senator Hope Uzodinma, disclosed this in Abuja.

Uzodinma said sub committees have been set up to kick start a massive campaign for the president.

Other members are optimistic that the growing popularity of the All Progressives Congress will enable Buhari get a lot of votes from the zone.

