Buhari sympathizes with victims of Kaduna gas explosion
Image result for Buhari sympathises with victims of Kaduna gas explosion

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sympathy with victims of gas explosion in Kaduna.

The president said he felt their pains at the hour of distress, considering the loss of life and theeconomic ruin suffered by the “hardworking Nigerians striving to make a livingthrough honest labour.’’

“As a human being, I fully understand the economic impact of this accident on the lives of these hardworking Nigerians,’’ the President said.

President Buhari advised Nigerians to pay greater attention to safety procedures and precautionary measures in keeping their business premises.

He said more attention on safety procedures could help in averting some disasters.

