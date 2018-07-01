Home Uncategorized Buhari to address AU on anti-graft
Buhari to address AU on anti-graft
Buhari to address AU on anti-graft

Buhari to address AU on anti-graft

President Muhammadu Buhari will make a presentation on “Winning the Fight against Corruption, A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation” at the African Union (AU) session holding in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

He left Nigeria on Saturday for an official visit to Mauritania and to attend the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government from June 30 to July 2, 2018.The Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said that President Buhari and other African leaders will take part in an interactive session with President Emmanuel Macron of France on Financing AU-led Peace Support Operations authorized by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).Dominant issues affecting the continent such as peace and security, HIV/AIDS, regional cooperation, climate change will also form part of discussions of the African leaders.

Beyond that, President Buhari will also hold series of high-level bilateral sessions on issues of shared common interests to the country, Africa and the world.

Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, his counterpart in Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and other top government officials will be on the President’s entourage.

Also, on the margins of the Summit, President Buhari and other African leaders will take part in an interactive session with President Emmanuel Macron of France on Financing AU-led Peace Support Operations authorized by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Dominant issues affecting the continent such as peace and security, HIV/AIDS, regional cooperation, climate change will also form part of discussions of the African leaders.

