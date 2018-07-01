Buhari to address AU on anti-graft
President Muhammadu Buhari will make a presentation on “Winning the Fight against Corruption, A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation” at the African Union (AU) session holding in Nouakchott, Mauritania.
Beyond that, President Buhari will also hold series of high-level bilateral sessions on issues of shared common interests to the country, Africa and the world.
Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, his counterpart in Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and other top government officials will be on the President’s entourage.
Also, on the margins of the Summit, President Buhari and other African leaders will take part in an interactive session with President Emmanuel Macron of France on Financing AU-led Peace Support Operations authorized by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
Dominant issues affecting the continent such as peace and security, HIV/AIDS, regional cooperation, climate change will also form part of discussions of the African leaders.