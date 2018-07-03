Home News Buhari to hold talks with French President Macron in Abuja
Buhari to hold talks with French President Macron in Abuja
News
Nigeria
0

Buhari to hold talks with French President Macron in Abuja

0
0
now viewing

Buhari to hold talks with French President Macron in Abuja

now playing

NASS sends revised Electoral Act to Buhari for assent

now playing

TVC News' Education reporter, Sharon Ijasan wins humanitarian reporting award

now playing

Death toll in deadly Lagos tanker fire rises to 12

now playing

Court grants ex-NSA Dasuki N200m bail

now playing

Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Borno

Image result for Buhari to meet French President Emmanuel MacronPresident Muhammadu Buhari is set to hold bilateral talks today (Tuesday) with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Presidential Villa.

Buhari, who returned to Abuja last night from AU Summit held in Mauritania, is billed to hold bilateral talks with President Emmanuel Macron of France at presidential villa, Abuja, today at 4.00 pm.

The French leader would discuss issues bordering on security and terrorism with President Buhari.

Macron had on Monday in Nouakchott during the closing ceremony of the AU Summit met with the Nigerian leader.

After his engagement with the president, Macron would visit the Afrika Shrine, a nightclub in Lagos founded by Nigerian music legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Social commentators believed that Macron would become the first ‘real president’ to enter the club synonymous with marijuana smoke, sexy backup dancers and protest music.

And he is not a stranger to Nigeria. He trained as a senior civil servant at the French Embassy in Lagos in 2004, seven years after Fela died.

 

Related Posts

NASS sends revised Electoral Act to Buhari for assent

TVCN 0

TVC News’ Education reporter, Sharon Ijasan wins humanitarian reporting award

TVCN 0

Death toll in deadly Lagos tanker fire rises to 12

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies